Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact The Coca-Cola (KO) Share Price

Press coverage about The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. The Coca-Cola earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 46.3636456043135 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Goldman Sachs set a $49.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.21.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $43.32. The stock had a trading volume of 16,262,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,625,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $182,111.52, a P/E ratio of 160.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $42.19 and a 1 year high of $48.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 38.36% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 577.78%.

In related news, insider Robert Edward Long sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $719,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,070.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathy N. Waller sold 23,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $1,072,526.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,713,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,523 shares of company stock worth $5,885,511. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

