Eagle Rock Energy Partners (NASDAQ:EROC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Eagle Rock Energy Partners (NASDAQ:EROC) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Eagle Rock Energy Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.9527193220514 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

About Eagle Rock Energy Partners

Eagle Rock Energy Partners, L.P. is a limited partnership engaged in developing and producing oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s interests include operated and non-operated wells located in four oil and gas producing regions: The Mid-Continent region consists of operated and non-operated properties in the Golden Trend field, Cana (Woodford) shale play, Verden field and other fields located in the Anadarko Basin of western Oklahoma, the Mansfield field and other fields in the Arkoma Basin of Arkansas and Oklahoma, and various fields in the Texas Panhandle; The Alabama region includes the Big Escambia Creek, Flomaton and Fanny Church fields located in Escambia County, Alabama; The Permian region contains various fields, including Ward South and Ward-Estes North located in Ward, Pecos and Crane Counties, Texas, and East Texas/South Texas/Mississippi.

