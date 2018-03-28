Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect First Horizon National (FHN) Share Price

Headlines about First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Horizon National earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.4781189431849 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FHN. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of First Horizon National in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Horizon National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of First Horizon National in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Vining Sparks raised First Horizon National to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Hovde Group set a $22.00 price target on First Horizon National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

First Horizon National stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,638,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,170.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. First Horizon National has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $20.86.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. First Horizon National’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that First Horizon National will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon National announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. This is a positive change from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.57%.

In related news, Director Peter N. Foss sold 30,000 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $609,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John M. Daniel sold 22,389 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $443,078.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 257,096 shares of company stock worth $5,156,207. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) is a bank holding company. The Company provides financial services through its subsidiary, First Tennessee Bank National Association (the Bank). The Company has four segments: regional banking, fixed income, corporate and non-strategic. The Company’s regional banking segment offers financial products and services, including traditional lending and deposit taking, to retail and commercial customers in Tennessee and other selected markets.

