Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Radware (RDWR) Stock Price

News headlines about Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Radware earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the information technology services provider an impact score of 44.4476440326267 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Radware stock opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. Radware has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $921.34, a PE ratio of -133.19, a PEG ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Radware had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $58.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Radware and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Radware from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Dougherty & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Radware from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Radware has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.29.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. is a provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions. The Company’s solutions incorporate Distributed Denial of Service protection, Web application firewall (WAF) and Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) technologies to enable its customers to provide cyber-attack mitigation solutions for a range of applications.

