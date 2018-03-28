Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Regions Financial (RF) Share Price

Media headlines about Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Regions Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the bank an impact score of 45.6080245448696 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Sunday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.24.

Regions Financial stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.28. 15,874,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,344,244. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $21,104.22, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 92,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $1,783,255.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $499,726.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 240,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through Regions Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank, which is a member of the Federal Reserve System. It operates in three segments: Corporate Bank, which represents its commercial banking functions, including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and investor real estate lending; Consumer Bank, which represents its branch network, including consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business loans, indirect loans, consumer credit cards and other consumer loans, as well as the corresponding deposit relationships, and Wealth Management, which offers individuals, businesses, governmental institutions and non-profit entities a range of solutions to enable transfer of wealth.

