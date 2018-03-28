Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Stock Price

Media headlines about Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Scotts Miracle-Gro earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.9790963438371 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

SMG stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.55. 465,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,805.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $81.48 and a 12 month high of $110.12.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $221.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.21 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 38.33% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.07%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.25.

In related news, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 2,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $258,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (Scotts Miracle-Gro) is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products. The Company’s segments include Global Consumer. In North America, its brands include Scotts and Turf Builder lawn and grass seed products; Miracle-Gro, Nature’s Care, Scotts, LiquaFeed and Osmocote gardening and landscape products; and Ortho, Roundup, Home Defense and Tomcat branded insect control, weed control and rodent control products.

