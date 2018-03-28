American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about American Tower (NYSE:AMT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. American Tower earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.1707231673165 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Tower from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 16th. KeyCorp set a $171.00 price objective on American Tower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on American Tower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,423,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $64,015.98, a PE ratio of 54.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. American Tower has a one year low of $120.16 and a one year high of $155.28.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 104.87%.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total value of $715,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total value of $124,071.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,636 shares of company stock worth $5,462,248. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation (ATC) is a holding company. The Company operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT), which owns, operates and develops multitenant communications real estate. ATC’s segments include U.S. property, Asia property, EMEA property, Latin America property, Services and Other.

