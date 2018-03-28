Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cedar Realty Trust (CDR) Stock Price

News coverage about Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cedar Realty Trust earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.7279340088352 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.86. The company had a trading volume of 661,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,793. The firm has a market cap of $347.38, a P/E ratio of -129.00 and a beta of 0.94. Cedar Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $37.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.06 million. Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cedar Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cedar Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 61 properties, with approximately 9.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

