Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Share Price

News stories about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 44.1858526584814 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday. Vetr cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.71 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.51.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.04. 8,534,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,469,469. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $33.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17,154.72, a PE ratio of -1.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 72.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Mark Sabag sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $99,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,094.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,734 shares of company stock valued at $204,795. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. The Company develops, manufactures and sells generic medicines in a range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments and creams.

