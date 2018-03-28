Image Sensing Systems (ISNS) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Image Sensing Systems earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the software maker an impact score of 46.3786064377452 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Image Sensing Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st.

Shares of Image Sensing Systems stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,560. Image Sensing Systems has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.34 million during the quarter. Image Sensing Systems had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 14.31%.

About Image Sensing Systems

Image Sensing Systems, Inc is a provider of software-based products and solutions for the intelligent transportation systems (ITS) industry. The Company develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in traffic, security, police and parking applications, such as intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, venue security, entry control and traffic data collection.

