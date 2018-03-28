Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect ZIOPHARM Oncology (ZIOP) Stock Price

Media coverage about ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ZIOPHARM Oncology earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.9165432108249 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZIOP shares. BidaskClub downgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. ValuEngine downgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 200,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,616. The firm has a market cap of $608.04, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.42. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $7.88.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is seeking to develop, acquire and commercialize, on its own or with partners, a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs. The Company is focused on developing products in immuno-oncology that employ gene expression, control and cell technologies to deliver cell- and viral-based therapies for the treatment of cancer and graft-versus-host-disease.

