Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) Share Price

News stories about Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aclaris Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.5405844838624 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.33. The company had a trading volume of 209,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,435. The company has a market capitalization of $528.41, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.45. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $33.10.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACRS shares. BidaskClub cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Leerink Swann cut their target price on Aclaris Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aclaris Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a dermatologist-led, biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing differentiated drugs for the treatment of dermatological indications. The Company is also focused on the discovery and development of kinase inhibitors to treat inflammatory and immunological disorders and cancer.

