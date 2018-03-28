Media stories about Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Recon Technology earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.2259972905906 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Recon Technology stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.16. 63,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,902. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Recon Technology has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $5.36.

Get Recon Technology alerts:

Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter. Recon Technology had a negative net margin of 50.60% and a negative return on equity of 61.38%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Share Price” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-recon-technology-rcon-stock-price-updated.html.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. is a provider of hardware, software and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in China, the People’s Republic of China. The Company provides services designed to automate and enhance the extraction of petroleum. The Company controls by contract the People’s Republic of China companies of Beijing BHD Petroleum Technology Co, Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.