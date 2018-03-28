Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Sanofi (SNY) Stock Price

Media coverage about Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sanofi earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.778563158366 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Sanofi stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.96. 1,829,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,823. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sanofi has a one year low of $38.14 and a one year high of $50.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $100,298.44, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). Sanofi had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be issued a $1.8609 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 9th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi is a healthcare company, focused on patient needs and engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic solutions. Its segments are Pharmaceuticals, Human Vaccines (Vaccines), and Other. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of various franchises, including Speciality Care (Rare Diseases, Multiple Sclerosis, and Oncology), Diabetes and Cardiovascular, Established Prescription Products, Consumer Healthcare and Generics, and research and development, production and marketing activities for all of the Company’s pharmaceuticals operations.

