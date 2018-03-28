Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact SMART Technologies (SMT) Stock Price

Headlines about SMART Technologies (NASDAQ:SMT) (TSE:SMA) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SMART Technologies earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 44.7747238480089 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

SMART Technologies stock remained flat at $$4.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,501. SMART Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About SMART Technologies

SMART Technologies Inc (SMART) is a provider of technology solutions. SMART solutions include large-format displays, collaboration software and services that enable teaching, learning and work experiences in schools and workplaces. Its hardware and software products for the education market include SMART Board interactive flat panels, SMART kapp digital capture board, SMART Board interactive whiteboards, SMART Learning Suite Software, SMART Notebook collaborative learning software, SMART lab, SMART response 2, SMART amp collaborative learning software and SMART Exchange.

