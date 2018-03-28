Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact TETRA Technologies (TTI) Stock Price

Media stories about TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TETRA Technologies earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.1425291835615 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.73. 392,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,733. TETRA Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.85, a PE ratio of -10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.79.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $227.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.40 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. analysts predict that TETRA Technologies will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTI. ValuEngine cut shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.20 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Scotia Howard Weill restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Friday, January 12th. Howard Weil cut shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of TETRA Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.02.

In other TETRA Technologies news, VP Elisabeth K. Evans purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,640.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 63,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,033.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc is an oil and gas services company. The Company focuses on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and offshore services, such as decommissioning and diving. It is composed of five segments organized into four divisions: Fluids, Production Testing, Compression and Offshore.

