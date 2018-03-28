Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect AtriCure (ATRC) Share Price

Media coverage about AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AtriCure earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the medical device company an impact score of 45.608897283622 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATRC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Sunday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AtriCure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $691.21, a P/E ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 0.30. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $46.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.85 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. equities analysts expect that AtriCure will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, Director Elizabeth D. Krell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $68,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery.

