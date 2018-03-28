Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect AT&T (T) Stock Price

News headlines about AT&T (NYSE:T) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AT&T earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.0223922123689 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Vetr lowered AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.67 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AT&T from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.38 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.90 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.70.

AT&T stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.56. The stock had a trading volume of 30,746,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,406,910. The company has a market cap of $212,961.91, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. AT&T has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $41.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $41.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.21 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AT&T news, Director Richard W. Fisher purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $99,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,060. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Donovan purchased 27,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.68 per share, with a total value of $998,932.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,477.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide.

