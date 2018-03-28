CGI Group (GIB) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.23

News headlines about CGI Group (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CGI Group earned a news impact score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.4217467050064 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get CGI Group alerts:

CGI Group stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.70. The stock had a trading volume of 158,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,550. CGI Group has a 12 month low of $46.40 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,655.95, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99.

CGI Group (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. CGI Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. analysts forecast that CGI Group will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase 20,590,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GIB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded CGI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CGI Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-cgi-group-gib-share-price-updated.html.

CGI Group Company Profile

CGI Group Inc (CGI), directly or through its subsidiaries, manages information technology (IT) services, as well as business process services (BPS). The Company’s services include the management of IT and business functions (outsourcing), systems integration and consulting, as well as the sale of software solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.