Dover (NYSE:DOV) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Dover (NYSE:DOV) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dover earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.839106528396 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dover from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dover from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

Dover stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.21. 1,635,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,020. The stock has a market cap of $15,413.10, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $76.47 and a fifty-two week high of $109.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. analysts forecast that Dover will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

In related news, VP Paul Goldberg sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $336,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Gary Kennon sold 15,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $1,601,761.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,897 shares of company stock worth $2,031,745 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels for drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

