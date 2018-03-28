Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Progressive (PGR) Stock Price

Headlines about Progressive (NYSE:PGR) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Progressive earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.4302932370641 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Progressive to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Progressive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. UBS increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

Progressive stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.44. 3,403,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,699,646. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Progressive has a 52 week low of $38.61 and a 52 week high of $62.74. The firm has a market cap of $35,431.49, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Progressive had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Progressive will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation is an insurance holding company. The Company’s insurance subsidiaries and affiliates provide personal and commercial automobile and property insurance, other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. The Company operates through the Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property segments.

