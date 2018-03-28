Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Spark Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.2949486033359 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Spark Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $64.00 price target on Spark Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James Financial set a $66.00 price target on Spark Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Spark Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.58.

Spark Therapeutics stock opened at $64.37 on Wednesday. Spark Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $41.06 and a 52 week high of $91.75.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.73). Spark Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.38% and a negative net margin of 2,100.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 million. analysts anticipate that Spark Therapeutics will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-spark-therapeutics-once-share-price-updated.html.

About Spark Therapeutics

Spark Therapeutics, Inc is a gene therapy company. The Company focuses on treating orphan diseases. It has a pipeline of product candidates targeting multiple rare blinding conditions, hematologic disorders and neurodegenerative diseases. Its pipeline includes a product candidate targeting choroideremia (CHM), which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial and a product candidate for hemophilia A, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial.

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.