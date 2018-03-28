Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Coca-Cola European Partners (CCE) Share Price

News coverage about Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Coca-Cola European Partners earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.1479252696769 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCE shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Coca-Cola European Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Coca-Cola European Partners stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,726,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,635. The company has a market capitalization of $19,607.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 12 month low of $36.17 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Coca-Cola European Partners had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola European Partners will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola European Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Coca-Cola European Partners’s payout ratio is 81.53%.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc (CCE) markets, produces and distributes nonalcoholic beverages. The Company serves customers across Belgium, continental France, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. The Company’s segments include Europe and Corporate. CCE is The Coca-Cola Company’s strategic bottling partner in Western Europe.

