Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Genesco (GCO) Share Price

Press coverage about Genesco (NYSE:GCO) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Genesco earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.8067229598147 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GCO shares. Jefferies Group raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray set a $35.00 price target on shares of Genesco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Pivotal Research set a $44.00 price target on shares of Genesco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Genesco to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Genesco stock opened at $38.95 on Wednesday. Genesco has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $789.56, a P/E ratio of -6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.06. Genesco had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $930.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Genesco will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc is a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel and accessories. The Company operates in five segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Lids Sports Group, Johnston & Murphy Group and Licensed Brands. It relies on independent third-party manufacturers for production of its footwear products sold at wholesale.

