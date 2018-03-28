Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact MGM Resorts International (MGM) Share Price

Headlines about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. MGM Resorts International earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.0596248846452 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.10. 6,550,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,253,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $19,777.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $38.41.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 5.78%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 12,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $434,623.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel D’arrigo sold 36,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $1,264,809.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,444,549.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,000 and sold 142,646 shares valued at $5,104,710. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino resorts. The Company operates in two segments: domestic resorts and MGM China. Its domestic resorts segment consists of non-gaming operations, including hotel, food and beverage, entertainment and other non-gaming amenities.

