Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Moneygram International (MGI) Share Price

News coverage about Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Moneygram International earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.249324077335 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Moneygram International alerts:

Shares of Moneygram International stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.12, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Moneygram International has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.39, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.81.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $408.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.69 million. Moneygram International had a negative return on equity of 14.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. Moneygram International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Moneygram International will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Moneygram International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Moneygram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.70.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-moneygram-international-mgi-share-price.html.

Moneygram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc (MoneyGram) is a global provider of money transfer services. The Company operates through two segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Company offers its services under the MoneyGram brand. The Company’s Global Funds Transfer Segment provides money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

Receive News & Ratings for Moneygram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneygram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.