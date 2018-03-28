Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Sunoco (SUN) Stock Price

News headlines about Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sunoco earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 43.6059180654087 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get Sunoco alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SUN. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Sunoco in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Sunoco from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.20 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.16.

Sunoco stock opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $33.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,604.95, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.74.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-sunoco-sun-stock-price.html.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP is engaged in the retail sale of motor fuels and merchandise through its Company-operated convenience stores and retail fuel sites, as well as the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors. The Company operates through two segments: wholesale and retail.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.