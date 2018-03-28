Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Share Price

Press coverage about Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Yum China earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.1986047178063 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Yum China stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.72. 3,934,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,471,022. Yum China has a 52-week low of $26.33 and a 52-week high of $48.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15,923.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Yum China had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.00248200546041201%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Yum China from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Yum China presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.51.

In related news, insider Danny Tan sold 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $160,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Riu Sun sold 10,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $403,668.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,523.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc is a restaurant company. The Company’s segments include KFC, Pizza Hut Casual Dining, and All Other Segments, including Pizza Hut Home Service, East Dawning, Little Sheep and Taco Bell. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had over 7,500 restaurants in China. Its restaurant base consists of various restaurant concepts.

