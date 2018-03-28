Align Technology (ALGN) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media stories about Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Align Technology earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 45.9086841553768 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

ALGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Align Technology from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.56.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded down $3.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $20,956.96, a PE ratio of 86.06, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $113.25 and a 1-year high of $287.32.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $421.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.88 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 15.71%. Align Technology’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Emory Wright sold 45,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.08, for a total value of $11,906,462.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,216.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Hogan bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $233.63 per share, with a total value of $350,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,042,351.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners and computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services used in dentistry, orthodontics and dental records storage. The Company operates through two segments: Clear Aligner segment and Scanner and Services (Scanner) segment.

