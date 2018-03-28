Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.20

News coverage about Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Liberty Broadband earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.0470618691422 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LBRDA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.75.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $82.96. 414,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,822. The stock has a market cap of $15,101.58, a PE ratio of 829.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $80.39 and a fifty-two week high of $104.35.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.20” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-liberty-broadband-lbrda-stock-price-updated.html.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation holds interest in Charter Communications, Inc (Charter) and its subsidiary Skyhook Holding, Inc (Skyhook). The Company’s segments include Skyhook, Charter, and Corporate and other. Skyhook provides a wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi)-based location platform focused on providing positioning technology and contextual location intelligence solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.