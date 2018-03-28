Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Salesforce.com earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the CRM provider an impact score of 45.5506107845731 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of Salesforce.com stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,486,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,031,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $85,932.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 664.04, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $81.55 and a 12 month high of $128.87.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 1.22%. Salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce.com will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Vetr raised Salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. UBS set a $144.00 price target on Salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Salesforce.com from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.91.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.47, for a total transaction of $36,423.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,474,224.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark J. Hawkins sold 16,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $1,989,613.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,024.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,539 shares of company stock worth $34,684,595 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

