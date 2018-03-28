Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Tyson Foods (TSN) Stock Price

Media coverage about Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tyson Foods earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 46.6590086847198 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

TSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho set a $92.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.87.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $72.93. 2,116,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,203,136. The firm has a market cap of $27,209.92, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $57.20 and a 12 month high of $84.65.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.30. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $1,149,593.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey K. Schomburger bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.83 per share, with a total value of $202,041.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc is a food company, which is engaged in offering chicken, beef and pork, as well as prepared foods. The Company offers food products under Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Sara Lee, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells and State Fair brands. The Company operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods.

