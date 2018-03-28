Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Altria Group (MO) Share Price

News articles about Altria Group (NYSE:MO) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Altria Group earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.5302118268767 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Vetr raised shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.87 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.01 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.04 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Altria Group stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.45. 9,585,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,273,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $113,266.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $59.07 and a 52-week high of $77.79.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Altria Group had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

In other Altria Group news, CEO Brian W. Quigley sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $216,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,117 shares of company stock worth $1,821,707 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-altria-group-mo-share-price.html.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.