Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Concho Resources (CXO) Stock Price

Media coverage about Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Concho Resources earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the oil and natural gas company an impact score of 45.7583984850824 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Concho Resources stock traded down $13.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,063,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23,436.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01. Concho Resources has a one year low of $106.73 and a one year high of $162.91.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $780.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.51 million. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 36.97%. Concho Resources’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Concho Resources will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CXO shares. Bank of America upgraded Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Group set a $187.00 price target on Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $167.00 price target on Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. KLR Group lowered Concho Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.90.

In other Concho Resources news, VP E Joseph Wright sold 83,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.27, for a total transaction of $12,418,946.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 159,268 shares in the company, valued at $23,614,666.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ray M. Poage sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $603,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,425.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,759 shares of company stock valued at $18,948,027. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-concho-resources-cxo-stock-price.html.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s four operating areas include the Northern Delaware Basin, the Southern Delaware Basin, the Midland Basin and the New Mexico Shelf.

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.