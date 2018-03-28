Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cytokinetics (CYTK) Stock Price

Media stories about Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cytokinetics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.7385159767929 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CYTK. BidaskClub raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Cytokinetics stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $7.30. 220,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a current ratio of 8.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.17, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.17. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $17.20.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.04). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 96.95% and a negative net margin of 172.27%. The business had revenue of ($0.02) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 million. research analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. It is focused on the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics that modulate muscle function for the treatment of serious diseases and medical conditions.

