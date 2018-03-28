Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact NuStar GP (NSH) Stock Price

News stories about NuStar GP (NYSE:NSH) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NuStar GP earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the pipeline company an impact score of 45.0355173739033 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSH. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of NuStar GP in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuStar GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Mizuho set a $16.00 price target on NuStar GP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup downgraded NuStar GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NuStar GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuStar GP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.63.

Shares of NuStar GP stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 153,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,197. NuStar GP has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $496.11, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.29.

NuStar GP (NYSE:NSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.12). NuStar GP had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 168.31%. The company had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 million. sell-side analysts expect that NuStar GP will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuStar GP Company Profile

NuStar GP Holdings, LLC holds interests in NuStar Energy L.P. (NuStar Energy). NuStar Energy is engaged in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, the terminalling and storage of petroleum products and the marketing of petroleum products. NuStar Energy has terminal and storage facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, including St.

