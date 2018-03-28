SongCoin (SONG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $69,563.00

SongCoin (CURRENCY:SONG) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One SongCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, SongCoin has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. SongCoin has a total market capitalization of $69,563.00 and $177.00 worth of SongCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.96 or 0.01693290 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005415 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007853 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004853 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00015906 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001265 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00026002 BTC.

SongCoin Coin Profile

SongCoin (CRYPTO:SONG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 20th, 2014. SongCoin’s total supply is 32,565,300 coins. SongCoin’s official Twitter account is @dynomania. SongCoin’s official website is www.songcoin.org.

SongCoin Coin Trading

SongCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase SongCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SongCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SongCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

