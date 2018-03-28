SONM One Day Volume Reaches $689,432.00 (SNM)

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One SONM token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001578 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, YoBit, OKEx and Binance. During the last week, SONM has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. SONM has a market cap of $44.68 million and $689,432.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007289 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002759 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00722839 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015126 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012692 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00037048 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00145422 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00032517 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

SONM Profile

SONM launched on June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. The official website for SONM is sonm.io. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

SONM Token Trading

SONM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Liqui, Tidex, Kucoin, EtherDelta, HitBTC, YoBit, COSS and OKEx. It is not currently possible to purchase SONM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONM must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SONM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

