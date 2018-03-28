Sophos (SOPH) Earns trading sell Rating from Analysts at Northern Trust Capital Markets

Northern Trust Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sophos (LON:SOPH) in a research note released on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage issued a trading sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities lowered shares of Sophos to a hold rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.88) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sophos in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sophos from GBX 780 ($10.78) to GBX 705 ($9.74) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Sophos in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sophos currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 503 ($6.95).

Get Sophos alerts:

Sophos (LON SOPH) traded down GBX 25.20 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 444.60 ($6.14). 1,411,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,000. Sophos has a 12 month low of GBX 258.70 ($3.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 675.62 ($9.33). The stock has a market cap of $2,390.00 and a P/E ratio of -5,557.50.

In other Sophos news, insider Kris Hagerman bought 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 376 ($5.19) per share, for a total transaction of £7,847.12 ($10,841.56).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/sophos-soph-coverage-initiated-by-analysts-at-northern-trust-capital-markets-updated.html.

About Sophos

Sophos Limited is a United Kingdom-based cyber security company. The Company is engaged in the provision of information technology (IT) security solutions. Its security suites protect organizations by defending against known and unknown malware, spyware, intrusions, unwanted applications, spam, policy abuse and data leakage while providing network access control (NAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Sophos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sophos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.