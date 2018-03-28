Sorl Auto Parts (SORL) & Volkswagen (VLKAY) Head to Head Analysis

Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ: SORL) and Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VLKAY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Volkswagen pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Sorl Auto Parts does not pay a dividend. Volkswagen pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Sorl Auto Parts and Volkswagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorl Auto Parts 8.54% 16.79% 8.42% Volkswagen 3.02% 6.83% 1.64%

Risk & Volatility

Sorl Auto Parts has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volkswagen has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sorl Auto Parts and Volkswagen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorl Auto Parts 0 0 1 0 3.00 Volkswagen 0 2 5 0 2.71

Sorl Auto Parts currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.41%. Given Sorl Auto Parts’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sorl Auto Parts is more favorable than Volkswagen.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.6% of Sorl Auto Parts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Volkswagen shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.9% of Sorl Auto Parts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sorl Auto Parts and Volkswagen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorl Auto Parts $272.12 million 0.48 $19.21 million $1.54 4.44 Volkswagen $240.46 billion 0.41 $5.94 billion $3.04 12.84

Volkswagen has higher revenue and earnings than Sorl Auto Parts. Sorl Auto Parts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Volkswagen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sorl Auto Parts beats Volkswagen on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sorl Auto Parts Company Profile

SORL Auto Parts, Inc., through its interests in the Ruili Group Ruian Auto Parts Co., Ltd., a Sino-foreign joint venture (Joint Venture), develops, manufactures and distributes automotive brake systems and other safety related auto parts to automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and the related aftermarket both in China and abroad. The Company operates through two segments: Commercial Vehicle Brake Systems and Passenger Vehicle Brake Systems. The Company’s products are principally used in different types of commercial vehicles, such as trucks and buses, and include a range of products covering approximately 65 categories and over 2,000 specifications in automotive brake systems. The Company sells its products to approximately 70 vehicle manufacturers, including all of the primary truck manufacturers in China.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG is engaged in developing vehicles and components for its brands. It also produces and sells vehicles, in particular passenger cars and light commercial vehicles for the Volkswagen Passenger Cars and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles brands. The Passenger Cars segment cover the development of vehicles and engines, the production and sale of passenger cars, and the corresponding genuine parts business. The Commercial Vehicles segment comprises the development, production and sale of light commercial vehicles, trucks and buses, the genuine parts business and related services. The Power Engineering segment consist of the development and production of large-bore diesel engines, turbo compressors, industrial turbines and chemical reactor systems, the production of gear units, propulsion components and testing systems. The Financial Services segment comprises dealer and customer financing, leasing, banking and insurance activities, fleet management and mobility services.

