South State (SSB) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “South State Corporation is a bank holding company for South State Bank. The Bank provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and investment services, and consumer finance loans. It offers demand, time and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing; automated teller machine processing; and wealth management and trust services. South State Corporation, formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in South Carolina. “

SSB has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Brean Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of South State in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of South State in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.50.

South State stock remained flat at $$85.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 19,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,023. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. South State has a 12-month low of $78.60 and a 12-month high of $94.50. The company has a market cap of $3,172.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. South State had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $151.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that South State will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $28,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,183. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $78,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,252 shares of company stock valued at $2,887,856 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in South State in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in South State by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in South State by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in South State by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, TNB Financial acquired a new position in South State in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) is the largest bank holding company headquartered in South Carolina. Founded in 1933, the company’s primary subsidiary, South State Bank, has been serving the financial needs of its local communities in 19 South Carolina counties, 12 Georgia counties and 4 North Carolina counties for over 80 years.

