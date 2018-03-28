Southern National Banc. of Virginia (SONA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.72% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Charlottesville Virginia, Sonabank is a new regional bank founded by an experienced banking team with close to hundred years of banking experience. They offer a full line of products and services for personal and business banking. Sonabank specializes in small to medium sized business banking. They have extensive experience in Small Business Administration loans as well as other types of financing suited for businesses. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th.

Shares of SONA stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $375.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.32. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.72%. sell-side analysts expect that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William H. Lagos bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,244.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Georgia S. Derrico bought 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $201,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 42,218 shares of company stock valued at $316,436. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONA. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,713,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,468,000 after purchasing an additional 57,782 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,079,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,309,000 after purchasing an additional 46,918 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 17.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 538,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 78,370 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 3.0% during the third quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 475,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,117,000 after acquiring an additional 36,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc (Southern National) is the bank holding company for Sonabank (Sonabank). The Company’s principal business is the acquisition of deposits from the general public through its branch offices and deposit intermediaries, as well as the use of these deposits to fund its loan and investment portfolios.

