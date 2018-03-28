Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) Shares Bought by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,155 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Southwest Gas worth $24,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth $457,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth $7,500,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,933,000 after acquiring an additional 126,556 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWX. UBS upgraded Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Southwest Gas from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 1,400 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $88,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,545.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $67.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,188.14, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.57. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $62.53 and a 52 week high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $740.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.70 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 7.61%. equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.13%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Operations and Construction Services segments. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,015,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

