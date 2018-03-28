SpaceCoin (SPACE) Price Reaches $0.0083 on Exchanges

SpaceCoin (CURRENCY:SPACE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last week, SpaceCoin has traded down 27.4% against the dollar. One SpaceCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. SpaceCoin has a total market capitalization of $182,509.00 and approximately $40.00 worth of SpaceCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00045534 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002000 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001904 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 61.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,638.10 or 5.14668000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00154113 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003615 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002200 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ethereum Dark (ETHD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001846 BTC.

SpaceCoin Profile

SpaceCoin (CRYPTO:SPACE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2015. SpaceCoin’s total supply is 22,027,660 coins. SpaceCoin’s official Twitter account is @space_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SpaceCoin’s official website is spacecoin.info.

SpaceCoin Coin Trading

SpaceCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase SpaceCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpaceCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

