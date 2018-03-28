Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.58.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ONCE shares. Raymond James Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Spark Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS cut shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Leerink Swann cut shares of Spark Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Spark Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Get Spark Therapeutics alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Spark Therapeutics by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Spark Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Spark Therapeutics by 47.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Spark Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Spark Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter.

ONCE stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.57. 139,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,920. Spark Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $41.06 and a 12-month high of $91.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,322.74, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.82.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73). Spark Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,100.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Spark Therapeutics will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/28/spark-therapeutics-inc-once-receives-average-rating-of-buy-from-brokerages-updated.html.

Spark Therapeutics Company Profile

Spark Therapeutics, Inc is a gene therapy company. The Company focuses on treating orphan diseases. It has a pipeline of product candidates targeting multiple rare blinding conditions, hematologic disorders and neurodegenerative diseases. Its pipeline includes a product candidate targeting choroideremia (CHM), which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial and a product candidate for hemophilia A, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial.

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.