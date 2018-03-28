Sparks Trading Down 39.4% Over Last Week (SPK)

Sparks (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Sparks coin can currently be bought for about $0.0412 or 0.00000518 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sparks has traded down 39.4% against the US dollar. Sparks has a total market cap of $0.00 and $369.00 worth of Sparks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002859 BTC.

UFO Coin (UFO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00099645 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012616 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00011445 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000049 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007040 BTC.

About Sparks

Sparks (CRYPTO:SPK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Sparks’ total supply is 1,041,938 coins. The official website for Sparks is sparks.gold. Sparks’ official Twitter account is @Sparks_Crypro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparks is a cryptocurrency based on the neoscrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Sparks

Sparks can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is not possible to buy Sparks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparks must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sparks using one of the exchanges listed above.

