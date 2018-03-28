Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $24.43 Million Stake in SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF (CWB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 44,916 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.61% of SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF worth $24,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,197,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,276,000 after purchasing an additional 869,268 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 206,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,562,000 after purchasing an additional 49,230 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,555,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 211,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $51.27. 407,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,822. SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF has a twelve month low of $47.64 and a twelve month high of $53.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1371 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This is a positive change from SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

