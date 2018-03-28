SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) Holdings Lowered by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 10,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF stock opened at $336.38 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $305.45 and a 52 week high of $363.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be paid a $0.8614 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $3.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

