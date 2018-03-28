Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) Achieves Market Cap of $20.88 Million

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00003195 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and ForkDelta. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a total market capitalization of $20.88 million and approximately $41,528.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007289 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002751 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00723508 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015120 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012566 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00036711 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00146020 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00029449 BTC.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Profile

Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s launch date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 tokens. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI. The official website for Spectre.ai Dividend Token is www.spectre.ai.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Token Trading

Spectre.ai Dividend Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX and ForkDelta. It is not possible to purchase Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Dividend Token must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

