Spectrecoin Market Cap Hits $10.77 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00006586 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $10.77 million and approximately $18,904.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00196900 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00123070 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00133616 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00021577 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00011597 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00028689 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000546 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 20,785,264 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is not possible to purchase Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

